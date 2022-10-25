OnePlus 10T gets Jio 5G support with Android update

OnePlus 10T smartphone which was launched in August this year has started receiving an OTA update in India that adds Jio 5G support. According to the OnePlus community forum, Jio 5G is incorporated in the latest OxygenOS A.10 update and users can enjoy the service once they’ve installed this update.

Alongside the 5G support, the latest firmware update also fixes the occasional crashing of the phone, optimizes the performance scheduling and improves system fluency. It also improves Wi-Fi stability, network experience, communication stability and the screen display effect.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” mentions the company on its forum.

To know if your phone has received the latest OxygenOS 12 update, go to your phone’s Settings menu and scroll down to About Phone. Tap on Software Update and the phone will start checking for the latest software update.

Note that your phone’s 5G support is not enough to run Jio 5G services. The availability of the network is also a key point. Jio is live in select cities only for now including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

OnePlus 10T 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple camera set up at the back including a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is available in three storage variants- a base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that costs Rs 49,999, a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 54,999, and a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that comes at Rs 55,999.

