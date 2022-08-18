OnePlus 10T fails durability test on video, snaps in half just like OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus, it seems, can’t catch a break. Its brand new OnePlus 10T, which is a high-end phone with powerful hardware may have an Achilles heel similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson’s (@ JerryRigEverything) latest video shows the 10T snapping into half just like 10 Pro did in his earlier video.

Nelson is seen conducting a series of tests on the OnePlus 10T to find if the OnePlus structurally improved the design of the phone in comparison to the 10 Pro. The YouTuber highlights that the physical design of the phone has been improved. Despite both 10T and 10 Pro bearing the same large square-shaped camera setup at the back, the LED flash location has been changed in the OnePlus 10T. He also mentions how the company has done away with Hasselblad branding this time in the new phone.

Nelson starts with a basic scratch test. The OnePlus 10T comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is seen getting mild scratches at level six and deeper grooves at a level seven on Mohs hardness scale. The phone is seen working fine with the scratches. Sharp scratches on the frame reveal usage of more plastic than metal in making which is downgrade from the OnePlus 10 Pro that had a metal frame.

The OnePlus 10T is also put against fire in this durability test. The AMOLED screen of the phone receives a permanent mark but the phone continues to work fine. The final test is the bend test where Nelson is seen applying hand pressure at the middle of the phone snapping it in half in no time. The phone seemingly breaks from the same spot as the 10 Pro which is right below the camera module.

Most people wouldn’t dare to subject their newly bought phones to such extreme stress and bend tests, obviously, but videos likes these are surely an eye-opener. As for the OnePlus 10T, it is the most powerful phone that OnePlus makes at the time of writing. You might just want to avoid keeping it in your back pocket and sitting on it too often.