OnePlus 10T 5G is the ultimate performance beast you can buy in 2022

Earlier this year, OnePlus stunned the tech world with the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R, devices that redefined the smartphone experience. And the Never Settling brand is in no mood to settle just yet. It has now added a T variant to its flagship series, releasing the OnePlus 10T 5G. The OnePlus 10T 5G is not just a part of the 10 series, but because it has a T attached to its name, it brings added improvements and power packed specs to it as well.

The latest OnePlus phone charges into the phone arena riding on insanely fast charging. OnePlus is the overlord of fast charging. The brand has made fast charging a hygiene feature in our smartphone lives, so it is hardly surprising that one of the biggest highlights of the OnePlus 10T is also fast charging. The smartphone comes with support for a whopping 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging which is capable of delivering up to a day’s worth of battery in just 10 minutes. This means if you are running out of charge and running late, the OnePlus 10T 5G has got your back. You can just plug it in for 10 minutes using the 160W charger that comes as part of the package. and the phone will be ready to handle your chores for the rest of the day. Charge the phone for a few more minutes and believe it or not, you will have a fully charged device in your hands. The OnePlus 10T 5G can go from 1 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes. And this with a large 4,800 mAh battery which can easily last you through a day of heavy usage.

OnePlus has added the support for an exclusive Battery Health Engine which powers two key technologies– Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, both of which work towards extending the lifespan and preserving the capacity of the battery. The Smart Battery Health Algorithm tracks and controls the maximum charging current being delivered to the device. This ensures that the amount of charge remains in safe range and reduces the probability of dead lithium cells which in turn improves the lifespan of the battery. The Battery Healing Technology continuously repairs electrodes during charging cycles, reducing the damage to anodes and cathodes, hence preserving its battery capacity. To ensure that all this works safely, OnePlus has fitted the OnePlus 10T 5G’s battery system with 13 temperature sensors that work around the clock to detect any change in the phone’s charging temperature, delivering a charging experience which is both fast and safe.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is a OnePlus flagship with a T, and that means it brings power packed performance to the table. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful smartphone processor yet, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is the first OnePlus device to feature this chipset, delivering a performance unlike anything ever seen on a OnePlus smartphone before. Whether it is doing something as casual as hopping from one social media app to another or something as intense as having a fierce session of high-end gaming at maxed out settings, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 makes sure that the OnePlus 10T 5G simply glides through it all with ease. The chipset comes with 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds with 30 per cent improved power efficiency. It also offers better battery efficiency and multi-tasking abilities, making the overall smartphone experience swift. It comes with improved CPU and GPU performance, even while improving power efficiency by a massive 30 per cent. Keeping the OnePlus 10T 5G cool is a next generation 3D Cooling System, the biggest and the most advanced one on a OnePlus yet. It offers 50 percent improved heat dissipation, ensuring the OnePlus 10T 5G does not heat up no matter what you throw at it.

The phone also features HyperBoost Gaming Engine which comprises General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, GPU Load Control (GLC), and LSTouch, which contribute to reducing frame rate fluctuations, improving graphics rendering efficiency and improving responsiveness while gaming.

What makes the OnePlus 10T 5G an absolute powerhouse is the fact that it comes with not just lots of RAM, but top of the line, speedy LPDDR5 RAM. The phone not only comes with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants, but adds a whole new dimension to smartphone memory by releasing a 16 GB RAM variant. This is paired with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 two lane storage. The 16 GB RAM OnePlus 10T 5G takes multi-tasking to another level, aided by a number of optimisations from OnePlus. This is a phone designed for monster performance, and can suspend over 35 applications at one time. That’s almost three dozen apps running at the same time. There’s nothing quite like it anywhere. The OnePlus 10T 5G is also designed for the future and comes with support for speedy 5G.

Mind you, there is nothing monster-like about its appearance, which follows OnePlus’ minimalistic burdenless design philosophy. The OnePlus 10T 5G cuts a sleek, slim and smart figure, with glass on the front and back, and a camera enclosure that not only looks distinct but also delivers some exceptional photography, spearheaded by the very able Sony IMX 766 50 megapixel sensor with OIS. Switch it on and you will see the clutter free, clean OxygenOS come to life.

Lurking beneath all that beauty is a performance beast. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes packed with monstrous performance muscle and in best OnePlus tradition, does not charge a bomb for it. It starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8 GB/ 128 GB variant, with the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant coming for Rs 54,999. It is the 16 GB/ 256 GB variant however, which is the ultimate performance beast of 2022. It went on sale on August 16, and is available for Rs 55,999. That’s an irresistible price for an irresistible performer.