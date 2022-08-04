OnePlus 10T 10-point rough cut: Price in India, specs, features, and everything else you need to know

OnePlus 10T, OnePlus’s second global flagship of 2022 after OnePlus 10 Pro (review), has been officially launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The phone in question packs Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and supports 150W fast charging right out of the gate.

Here’s a quick 10-point run-down of the OnePlus 10T — its specs, features, and everything else you need to know.

1. The OnePlus 10T is loosely inspired from the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a glass sandwich design joined together by a plastic frame. It will come in two colourways— Moonstone Black and Jade Green. While the former comes with a shimmery, almost sandstone-like finish on the back, the latter is a bit glossy. There is no alert slider. The phone weighs quite a bit at about 203.5g and measures 8.8mm— it is slightly heavier and thicker than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

2. On the front, it has a 6.7-inch flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint reader.

3. The OnePlus 10T is powered by the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable.

4. The phone runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. OxygenOS 13 will be available later this year. Like the 10 Pro, it will get three major OS and four years of security updates.

5. The 10T supports 150W fast charging and comes with a 4,800mAh battery.

6. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. It is capable of up to 4k video recording (@60fps).

7. On the front, you get a 16MP camera. It tops out at 1080p @30fps.

8. The 10T supports 11 5G bands in total— n1/n3/n5/n8/n20/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78.

9. The phone has dual speakers. There is no headphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

10. The OnePlus 10T starts at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs 54,999. OnePlus will also offer the phone with whopping 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 59,999.

