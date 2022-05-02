OnePlus 10R versus OnePlus 9RT: Prices in India, specs, features compared

OnePlus has a new midrange flagship out. It’s called the OnePlus 10R. The phone in question boasts of up to 150W fast charging support and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip. You also get a 120Hz AMOLED screen and dual speakers. OnePlus 10R price in India starts at Rs 38,999. The 10R is a gaming phone at heart, just like the OnePlus 9RT which was launched in India not very long ago. The 9RT is pricier and has better hardware, but the 10R is also well equipped for its price. Here’s how the OnePlus 10R stacks up against the 9RT.

OnePlus 10R versus OnePlus 9RT: Every difference that you wanted to know:

Display: OnePlus 9RT has a curved 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at one end. OnePlus 10R has a 6.7-inch flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and centrally placed hole punch cut-out. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-display fingerprint reader.

Processor: OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. OnePlus 10R has a “customised” version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip that OnePlus is calling Dimensity 8100-Max. Closely working with MediaTek, OnePlus has worked on improving areas like gaming, AI, and nightscape video, it claims.

RAM, Storage: Both phones come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Storage expansion is not an option.

Software: OnePlus 10R runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. OnePlus 9RT runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out-of-the-box.

Rear camera setup: Both phones have the same 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens and 2MP tertiary macro shooter. The 9RT has a secondary 16MP ultrawide while the 10R has an 8MP ultrawide. Additionally, the 9RT can record 4k video at up to 60fps while the 10R tops out at 4K@30fps.

Front camera: Both phones have the same 16MP front camera. It tops out at 1080p @30fps.

Battery capacity, fast charging: The 150W Endurance Edition OnePlus 10R has a 4,500mAh battery while the 80W model gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. The 9RT has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Speaker setup: Both phones have dual speakers but only the 9RT can do Dolby Atmos. There is no headphone jack in both phones.

Design: The 9RT has a glass back and metal frame. The 10R is made of plastic and has flat sides. It also doesn’t have an alert slider (the 9RT does).

Prices in India: OnePlus 10R will be available in three configurations. A version with 80W charging support, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999. The 80W model will also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 42,999. OnePlus 10R with 150W fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 43,999. OnePlus 9RT starts at Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 12GB/256GB version will set you back by Rs 46,999.

