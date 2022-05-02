OnePlus 10R – The Perfect Gaming Companion

It was once considered to be the pastime of loners and couch potatoes, but gaming today is big business. Bigger than Hollywood. And gaming on the move is particularly a rage. Rare indeed is the bus or a Metro or a cafe or even an office that does not have people feverishly mashing online buttons on their phones as they seek to vanquish an enemy, dodge obstacles, solve puzzles or simply just get more candies in a row! Yes, gaming is massive today, and mobile gaming especially so. Gaming indeed is a key criterion for many consumers who go to purchase a phone today. “Will it be able to play PUBG or Call of Duty?” is a question that is often asked when a high-end phone is purchased these days.

For most people, getting a good gaming experience is all about getting top notch hardware – a good display, a good processor, lots of RAM and storage and so on. Which is why when it comes to gaming phones, most brands have a rather similar approach. They tend to boost up the specs, throw in a design that is very edgy and screams “gaming” and then charge a hefty premium for what often is a device that is good for gaming but rather difficult to use as a phone. There is a brand that, however, does things differently. Of course, we are talking of OnePlus. Rather than making the mobile gaming all about specs and design, the Never Settling brand has focused instead on delivering an excellent gaming experience without at any stage compromising on what makes a great phone. It showed the world that a gaming phone could be super at not just gaming but other functions too with the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9RT. And it has now redefined the mobile gaming experience with the OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus 10R delivers a gaming experience like no other device. And it does so without screaming about a gaming oriented design or talking of specs and benchmarks. The phone has a very distinct look with a dual-textured back and straight sides. It will turn heads because it is a beautifully crafted device, not because of its gaming muscle. Start running games on it, however, and this beauty morphs effortlessly into a gaming beast. The 6.7 inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display is not only brilliant and bright, but is a gamer’s dream. It has a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and graphics, and can switch to 90 Hz and 60 Hz depending on the content being shown on the phone, thus conserving battery. More tellingly, it has a touch response of a staggering 1000 Hz, making it one of the most sensitive displays around and perfect for those who rely on fractions of seconds to seize the gaming initiative. Combine this with dual stereo speakers that deliver stunning sound, and you have a multimedia monster in your hand in terms of sight and sound.

High-end games like Call of Duty and Genshin Impact not only look good on that fantastic display, but also play with buttery smoothness. Making this possible is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chip, which comes with CPU speeds up to 2.85 GHz. With an 11% improved multi- core performance and 20% improved GPU performance over the MediaTek Dimensity 8000, as well as 25% improved power efficiency over previous MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, the processor is the gaming soul of the OnePlus 10R. Making the gaming experience even more effortless are up to 12 GB of super fast LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of highly efficient UFS 3.1 flash storage.

OnePlus’ legendary HyperBoost Gaming Engine brings a number of powerful gaming features to the OnePlus 10R for rich, lag-free gaming experience. The most notable of these is the General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, which cuts down frame rate fluctuation when gaming, delivering a stable gaming experience with no hitches or hiccups. The GPA keeps an eye on system performance in real time and leverages exclusive AI computing models to adjust CPU and GPU resources so precisely that, even if frame rate drops do occur in the course of gaming, they do so gradually instead of quickly and dramatically, having minimal impact on your gaming experience.

What’s more, the OnePlus 10R does all this without ever losing its cool. Literally. The OnePlus 10R features OnePlus’ largest and most advanced cooling system. Its Passive Cooling System comes with the largest vapor chamber in any OnePlus smartphone so far. It measures over 4,100 mm2 and comes with a new cooling film made from a new generation of high-performance graphite and graphene technology. In total, the OnePlus 10R’s cooling system offers a cooling area of over 35,100 mm2. No matter what you put the phone through, it will not break sweat.

It will not run out of power easily either. The OnePlus 10R not only comes with a large 4500 mAh battery that can easily see off several hours of gaming, but also has a special Endurance Edition that comes with support for 150W SUPERVOOC charging and a 150W charger in the box. This can charge 30 per cent of the battery in a mere three minutes and the entire battery in only 17 minutes. That is not all. There is also a 80W SUPERVOOC Edition that comes with a 80W charger that can charge a 5000 mAh battery in a little over half an hour. No matter which edition you choose, gaming on the OnePlus 10R almost never stops.

The SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition of the OnePlus 10R also comes with an exclusive Battery Health Engine to extend the life of the battery of the phone, even while preserving its capacity. A Smart Battery Algorithm tracks and controls the maximum charging current, to make sure that it stays within a safe range. This cuts down the probability of dead lithium cells, and increases the lifespan of the battery. Another key component of the Battery Health Engine is the Battery Healing Technology, which allows electrodes to be continuously repaired during charging cycles. This reduces the damage done to anodes and cathodes in the battery, and preserves its capacity. All of which ensures that the battery of the OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition retains 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles. It is all super safe too. 150W SUPERVOOC is TU¨V Rheinland certified for safe fast charging, and has gone through rigorous testing to ensure the device delivers a high class charging experience.

All this gaming and multimedia wizardry blends smoothly into the regular functioning of the OnePlus 10R, thanks to OnePlus’ iconic OxygenOS 12.1. Designed to be effective without being obtrusive, the UI makes using the OnePlus 10R an effortless experience, with no bloatware. OnePlus also ensures that OxygenOS never goes out of date with rapid updates and patches, so you can be sure that the OnePlus 10R will definitely be a long distance performer.

Round that off with excellent cameras and brilliant overall performance, and the OnePlus 10R emerges as the perfect gaming companion for all those who want a phone not just for their gaming fix but also for the business of everyday life. Gamers would be ill-advised to settle for anything else.