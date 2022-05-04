OnePlus 10R sale in India starts today: Check price, specs, features, and more

OnePlus 10R will be available for sale in India for the first time today, April 4. The 10R will go on sale starting 12pm across Amazon India website and OnePlus online store. You can also get it from OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and select partner stores. OnePlus 10R price in India starts at Rs 38,999. The phone was launched on April 28. It is successor to the OnePlus 9R from last year, its headlining feature being support for up to 150W SuperVOOC charging. The 10R also has a fast 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip and 50MP triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 10R price in India, sale date, availability, offers

OnePlus 10R will be available in three configurations. A version with 80W charging, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999. The 80W model will also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 42,999. OnePlus 10R with 150W fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 43,999.

The phone will go on sale starting today, May 4 (12pm) across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and select partner stores.

ICICI Bank card users will be eligible for up to Rs 2,000 discount on the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 10R specs, features

OnePlus 10R has a 6.7-inch flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chip which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the 10R has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP camera.

The 150W (Endurance Edition) OnePlus 10R has a 4,500mAh battery while the 80W model gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery.

The 10R will come in two colourways – Sierra Black Forest Green.

