OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition price in India revealed; to go on sale from September 22

The Amazon-exclusive variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set you back by Rs 32,999.

OnePlus has announced pricing for the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition. The Amazon-exclusive variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set you back by Rs 32,999. Pre-bookings kick-off from today with sale in India to start from September 22.

The new colourway was announced recently in a bid to make the festive season ahead more memorable for the community while also celebrating the brand’s long-standing partnership with Amazon. To that effect, OnePlus will be also offering a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free to buyers.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition price pre-booking, sale date

You can pre-book the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition from Amazon website starting today— September 22— by paying a token amount of Rs 999. This will be credited back as Amazon Pay balance if you complete the purchase between September 22, 12:00 AM – September 24, 12:00 AM. It isn’t immediately clear if OnePlus will sell the new edition only within that period.

To recall, the OnePlus 10R was launched in two colourways (Sierra Black and Forest Green) and a total of three configurations (8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB with 80W fast charging, 12GB/256GB with 150W fast charging).

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition specs and features

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint reader.

Running the show is MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100-Max processor. This is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. You get a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP camera.

