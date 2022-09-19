OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition price in India, availability to be announced on September 22

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition price in India and availability details will be announced on September 22, OnePlus confirmed today. The phone is most likely to go on sale during Amazon’s upcoming Great Indian Festival sale 2022.

To celebrate the company’s partnership with Amazon, OnePlus will be offering a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free on purchasing the smartphone to its buyers.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is an Amazon-exclusive colourway which will be available with 80W fast charging and not 150W. The 80W OnePlus 10R comes in two variants, 8GB/128GB and 128GB/256GB. Both the variants come priced at Rs 34,999 and 38,999 respectively.

The price of the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition has not been released at the time of writing.

Previously, OnePlus10R was launched in two colours —Sierra Black and Forest Green.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Specs, Features

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition comes with a dual-textured plastic black and a flat frame also made of plastic. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support and a hole punch cut-out at the centre.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. The handset comes with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP camera.

