OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launched in India; to come with free 3-month Amazon Prime subscription

OnePlus, today, launched the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India. The new colourway has been announced to make the festive season ahead more memorable for the community, OnePlus says, while also celebrating the brand’s long-standing partnership with Amazon. To that effect, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will only be available on Amazon and to make the package more appealing, OnePlus is also offering a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free to buyers.

Pricing and configuration have not been announced at the time of writing. But OnePlus has confirmed the Amazon-exclusive colourway will be available with 80W fast charging— not 150W. The 80W OnePlus 10R comes in two memory configurations, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, and is priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. There is a very high possibility that the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will be priced the same depending on the memory configuration OnePlus has decided for it. OnePlus 10R (review), to recall, was launched in two colours— Sierra Black and Forest Green.

With regards to availability as well, OnePlus says the model is coming soon. We will update this piece as soon as we get more details.

ONEPLUS 10R SPECS, FEATURES

OnePlus 10R has a dual-textured plastic back and a flat frame which is also made of plastic. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. This is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The 80W model has a 5,000mAh battery.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP camera.

