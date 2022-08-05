OnePlus 10R gets Rs 4,000 price cut in India after OnePlus 10T launch: Check full details

OnePlus 10R price in India has been slashed by a whopping Rs 4,000 soon after the launch of the OnePlus 10T. The 10R, to recall, was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999. The top-of-the-line OnePlus 10R 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition was launched at Rs 43,999. Both models are now available for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

ONEPLUS 10R PRICES IN INDIA UPDATED

OnePlus 10R (review) is available in three configurations. A version with 80W charging support, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now selling for Rs 34,999 (down from Rs 38,999). The 80W model also comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 38,999 post the price revision (down from Rs 42,999). OnePlus 10R with 150W fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will now set you back by Rs 39,999 (down from Rs 43,999).

ONEPLUS 10R SPECS AND FEATURES

The 10R has a dual-textured plastic back and a flat frame, also made of plastic. It has a 6.7-inch flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a “customised” version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip called Dimensity 8100-Max. This is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP camera.

The 150W Endurance Edition OnePlus 10R has a 4,500mAh battery while the 80W model gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery.

The phone has dual speakers. There is no headphone jack though.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T versus OnePlus 10R versus OnePlus 10 Pro: Prices in India, specs, and features compared