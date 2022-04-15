OnePlus 10R 5G to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, 4,500mAh battery: Here are the details

The upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by a “customised” version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip that OnePlus is calling Dimensity 8100-Max. The brand also confirmed, today, that the 10R will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery. The fresh spec reveal comes just a day after it announced the India launch date –which is April 28—and what’s set to be the 10R’s headlining party trick—150W SUPERVOOC fast charging. We’re expecting OnePlus to drop more details in the coming days leading into D-day.

The MediaTek partnership is interesting, but we still don’t know what it entails. OnePlus isn’t sharing granular details just yet. A partnership like this is certainly not new. Oppo did something very similar recently with its Reno 7 series phones, specifically the Reno 7 Pro. The Reno 7 Pro comes with a customised version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 called the Dimensity 1200-Max. Oppo claims it has worked with MediaTek on the chip to enhance the phone’s display (to bring improved colour and contrast to HDR content) and camera output (to reduce blur in images shot with the front camera). Something similar will be expected from OnePlus as well, though the exact nature of the upgrades will be known only when the 10R is available.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 10R is confirmed to come with a 4,500mAh battery. We’re assuming that this will be the case of the 150W SUPERVOOC version of the 10R. The base variant of the phone is set to come with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. That should come with a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery—that is not official information so we will have to wait and watch out on that one.

Another bit of information that’s coming out of today’s reveal is that the OnePlus 10R will come with a hole punch cut-out at the centre. The teaser image shared by OnePlus announcing the MediaTek partnership gives it away.

The more information starts to trickle in, officially, the more it’s becoming increasingly clear that the 10R will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 with a tweaked design.

We won’t have to wait for long to know the final blueprint, though, as it appears that OnePlus will launch the same phone in China first—on April 21— under the name of the OnePlus Ace.

In other news, OnePlus will launch the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds alongside the 10R in India on April 28. Watch this space for more.