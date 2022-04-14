OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India launch on April 28 confirmed; key specs revealed

OnePlus, today, confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India at its “More Power to You” virtual event on April 28. Key specifications of both phones—the OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G –have also been revealed ahead of D-day. Most notably, the OnePlus 10R is set to come with up to 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging which is being billed as “the fastest charging solution ever on a OnePlus phone”. The Nord CE 2 Lite, meanwhile, will bring the “Nord” experience at an even more accessible price point. This phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus 10R 5G confirmed specs, features

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be a follow up to last year’s OnePlus 9R. The phone in question will seemingly come in multiple variants. The base variant of the OnePlus 10R will come with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. The headlining model will kick things up a notch with “industry-leading” 150W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus claims you will be able to charge this version from 1-100% in 17 minutes.

OnePlus has separately also confirmed that the 10R will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip.

A teaser image shared by OnePlus ahead of launch suggests the phone will sport a dual tone look and a flat frame which appears to be built out of plastic. The phone will be offered in black and mint green. There will be a triple camera setup on the rear.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G confirmed specs, features

Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be a “lite” version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 which was launched recently in India –which itself is a Lite version of the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus says the Nord CE 2 Lite will be “yet another endurance performer” from the brand with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims you will be able to charge this phone from 0-50% in 30 minutes.

OnePlus 10R 5G rumoured specs, features, price

Rumour mill has it that the OnePlus 10R 5G will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3. The GT Neo 3—which is also set to launch soon in India—has two models as well, one with 80W fast charging and another with the whopping 150W fast charging tech—Realme calls it “UltraDart” though.

If indeed the 10R turns out to be a Realme GT Neo 3 with a different name and tweaked design, we can expect it to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, centrally placed holepunch cutout and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

For photography, it will then have a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP camera.

The 150W GT Neo 3 has a 4,500mAh battery while the 80W model gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. We can expect the same from the OnePlus 10R.

The 80W Realme GT Neo 3 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 24,000) for 6GB/128GB. You can also get it with 8GB/128GB for CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,500) and 12GB/256GB for CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200).

The 150W Realme GT Neo 3 price starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200) for 8GB/256GB. You can also get it with 12GB/256GB for CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,500).

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G rumoured specs, features, price

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is tipped to come with a 6.59-inch 1080p “Fluid” display (unspecified panel), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors (unspecified), and 16MP selfie camera.

The Nord CE 2 price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. We can expect the Nord CE 2 Lite to cost a bit lower than that.

OnePlus Nord Buds also incoming

Though not explicitly mentioned in today’s reveal, OnePlus will probably also launch the OnePlus Nord Buds in India on April 28. The brand has already shown off their design outline –at the time of announcing the event—revealing that the first Nord truly wireless earbuds will come with a flattened-out stem and in-ear styling. The tips should be made out of silicone. Rumour mill has it that the case will pack a 480mAh battery and support USB Type-C charging.

