OnePlus 10R 5G: Big leap in charging tech

Meet the OnePlus 10R, a somewhat less-costly option from this fast-growing handset maker that has graduated from being a one-device-a-year brand to multiple devices throughout the year. The device comes with many new alluring features, including fast charging, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, and a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, but in a much more compact body. Does it justify the `39,000 onwards price tag? Let us find out.

Design and display

The OnePlus 10R sports a new design that’s stylish with a premium look. It starts with the rear cover that features a nano-level dot matrix arrangement that ensures both the device’s Sierra Black and Forest Green colourways have a strong resistance to fingerprints. The design is intended to create a unique and stylish pattern below the device’s camera module that highlights a different shade of black or green, depending on the colourway. The device sports flat sides, which not only accentuates its slim 8.17mm design, but provides improved grip and comfort, particularly when holding the device horizontally for prolonged periods.

The OnePlus 10R comes in two variants — one with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the other with 80W SUPERVOOC. Our trial unit was the Sierra Black, OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition (12GB/ 256GB, 4500mAh); basically this can deliver a day’s power after just 10 minutes of charging and its 4,500 mAh battery can be recharged from 1-100% in 17 minutes. Meanwhile, OnePlus 10R devices with 80W SUPERVOOC come with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100% in 32 minutes.

A 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display is present on the front of the OnePlus 10R, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate that can adjust between 120 Hz, 90 Hz, and 60 Hz depending on the content being consumed to save battery life.

Performance

The OnePlus 10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chipset offering CPU speeds up to 2.85 GHz and 11% improved multi-core performance compared to the previous generation. This chipset takes gaming performance further with 20% improved GPU performance over the MediaTek Dimensity 8000, along with 25% improved power efficiency over previous MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX delivers 80% improved AI performance thanks to its dedicated AI processor— the MediaTek APU 580.

The OnePlus 10R’s 3D Passive Cooling System features the largest vapour chamber in any OnePlus smartphone to date—measuring over 4,100 mm—along with a new cooling film made from a new generation high-performance graphite and graphene technology. The phone comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The device will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Cameras

The 50MP Sony IMX766 headlines the OnePlus 10R’s rear triple camera system, with a large sensor size and optical image stabilisation that allows it to capture shots with high levels of detail, even in low-light environments. The rear camera system is bolstered by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera. In addition, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera that supports electronic image stabilisation.

Key takeaways

If you have budget constraints but you still want a OnePlus device, then the 10R is a good option, for the simple reason that this device has a lot in common with its more expensive siblings. Its exceedingly fast-charging technology is a huge draw here, as is its amazing, rich display and versatile cameras, making it a fantastic phone for gaming, photography or anything else.

SPECIFICATIONS

— Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED 120 Hz HDR10+ display

— Processor: Dimensity 2100 Max chipset

— Operating system: OxygenOS based on Android 12

— Memory & storage: 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

— Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (rear), 16MP front camera

— Battery: 5,000 mAh (80W) or 4,500 mAh (150W)

— Estimated street price: Rs 38,999 (8GB/128GB, 80W, 5000mAh), Rs 42,999 (12GB/256GB, 80W, 5000mAh), Rs 43,999 (12GB/256GB, 150W, 4500mAh)

You might also be interested in: Xiaomi 11T Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, iQOO Z6 Pro.