OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January, CEO Pete Lau confirms

The new OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to hit global markets, including India, during the first quarter of 2022 after its initial launch in China.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in January, CEO Pete Lau confirmed today. The flagship phone will succeed the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has been rumoured that the new flagship would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Lau confirmed the January launch on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, but did not reveal the exact date.

According to rumour mills, OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched alongside the OnePlus 10. The two OnePlus 10-series phones will have slight differences for a distinct range of customers — an approach the company followed during the launch of its last flagship as well.

Reports suggest the Chinese smartphone vendor was planning a physical launch event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5 where both the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro would be unveiled. Both the phones are expected to run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, unveiled earlier this week by San Diego-based Qualcomm.

OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a large square-shaped rear camera module, according to some initial case renders. It may also retain the zoom features used in the OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone is also tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Other specifications expected of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a powerful 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone may also have an IP68-certified build for water and dust resistance. Additionally, the phone is most likely to feature OnePlus’ proprietary fast-charging technology, an alert sider on one side. The phone is also certain to run the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.