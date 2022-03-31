OnePlus 10 Pro launch hours away; this is what makes the phone special

OnePlus has made a habit of setting benchmarks in smartphones. In 2014, it stunned the world by coming out with the first OnePlus, proving that a high-end device need not come with an exorbitant price tag. A few years later, the Never Settling brand showed the world what a premium device should be when it showcased the potential of a display with a quick refresh rate. Last year, OnePlus redefined mobile photography with the OnePlus 9 Pro, tying up with the legendary camera brand, Hasselblad. And now, the brand that invented the Flagship Killer is all set to redefine what one should expect from a flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The collaboration with Hasselblad that had unlocked the potential of mobile phone cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro has been taken to a new level with Hassleblad 2.0, the second generation of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The hardware accompanying is formidable – a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 50 megapixel ultrawide sensor and an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor – but as with the OnePlus 9 Pro, what makes it special are not the numbers but what the cameras do. The ultrawide sensor is set to 110 degrees but can actually go all the way to a staggering 150 degrees, the sort of stuff you expect from action cameras. You also can get a fisheye view option, again something you do not normally see on phone cameras. Combine that with the telephoto and main sensor, and the OnePlus 10 Pro’s cameras give you the best of normal, wide and zoomed in views that a phone can have.

They do this while delivering the most realistic colours to have ever been seen from a phone, thanks to the OnePlus Billion Color Solution, which allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colors. Not only do you get rich detail but also the ability to shoot in full 10-bit color, with support for 12-bit RAW mode, for those who like to edit images extensively. Shooting video has been made far more immersive thanks to a Movie mode. Users now have the option to change settings like ISO and White Balance while actually shooting video, a feature that is restricted to still photography in most phones.

The phone also comes with a top of the line 6.7 inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, to ensure that every snap you take and every video you shoot is shown in all its colourful detailed glory. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first phone to come with dual colour calibration, which ensures accurate and natural colours, irrespective of how bright the display is. So no matter whether you are outdoors in the sun, or inside a cafe, when you look at your favourite photographs, videos, shows or are just browse social media, you will colours the way they are meant to be seen – at their natural best. What’s more, the display’s refresh rate changes depending on the content being shown on it. It can go as low as 1 Hz and shoot all the way up to 120 Hz, if needed. That’s the magic of LTPO technology, ensuring that you get a smooth viewing experience and not just a stat overload.

Keeping all this running smoothly is the blisteringly fast, top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 processor aided with speedy LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. Whether you are editing videos, playing Call of Duty or just switching between a dozen tasks, the OnePlus 10 Pro is never going to even come close to lagging. And everything works extremely smoothly, courtesy the legendary, clutter-free OxygenOS interface on top of the latest Android, Android 12. A large 5000 mAh battery ensures that the phone keeps running well beyond a day of heavy usage. And when this battery runs low or runs out, you can get it back up to max in no time at all, thanks to 80W SuperVOOC charging. There’s an 80W charger in the box as well. Of course, this being a flagship, you also get support for 50W wireless charging and all the popular bands of 5G.

The OnePlus 10 Pro does not just redefine flagship performance, though. It also marks a new chapter in phone design. It comes with a totally new look that reflects its burdenless design philosophy, grabbing attention without screaming for it. The camera unit on the back gets an identity of its own with the three cameras and flash place on a mirrored module made of ceramic. Together with the frosted glass back and metal chassis, it gives the phone a very classy, premium appearance, the sort that all flagships dream of but seldom achieve. As if that were not enough, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two amazing colours, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. While the Emerald Forest’s gentle green gives users Zen vibes, the Volcanic Black makes folks sit up and take notice, thanks to micro crystals on its back that give the impression of glittering grains of sand. Rarely has so much tech substance been matched by so much design style. Which is why the OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to redefine the flagship smartphone as we know it, be it in terms of design, camera performance, hardware, battery life or ease of use. It does not just tick all the conventional boxes, but adds a few new ones to the mix and ticks them as well for good measure!

Of course, this being OnePlus, everyone is invited to the product launch. Those wishing to follow the arrival of the new OnePlus flagship phone can catch it online here from 7:30 pm onwards, India Standard Time, on March 31. You can even watch a trailer of the launch event here. Flagship phones as we know them will never be the same again, and you can watch it all happen on March 31.