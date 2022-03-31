OnePlus 10 Pro Launch: All you need to know about the camera specs

OnePlus 10 Pro has officially been launched in India on March 31, 2022, and the showstopper is the camera. Beginning last year, the company began increasing its focus towards camera quality with its highly publicised partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. Empowered with the second generation Hasselblad camera, the phone has introduced a bunch of camera performance features to garner the attention of its users and zoom past its competition.

Camera Hardware

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera module has an eye-catching new look with a triple camera system. The main camera headlines with custom-built 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor that remains exclusive to OnePlus devices. With 1/1.43 inch primary sensor, the camera shoots in full 10-bit colour and allows users to enhance noise reduction, resolution, and dynamic range. The second camera is the 8 MP telephoto camera which offers a 3.3× optical zoom that takes photos in full 10-bit colour. The company claims that the telephoto camera can capture images at up to 30× digital zoom, complete with a new resolution algorithm that improves the clarity of photos shot with digital zoom. Cherry on top– the sensor comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that helps to eliminate blur and shakiness from photos.

OnePlus Billion Color Solution

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera comes with the OnePlus Billion Color Solution which enables Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colours. In layman’s terms, OnePlus 10 Pro’s three rear cameras—the main, telephoto, and ultra-wide camera—is now capable of shooting in full 10-bit colour. As a result, the device processes 64 times more colour than smartphones that shoot in 8-bit colour. This means that the colour and dynamic range of the three cameras is going to result in delicate and consistent photos throughout the day. Moreover, the OnePlus 10 Pro captures photos using the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which offers 25% more colour coverage than the sRGB colour gamut used by other smartphones.

150° Ultra-Wide Camera

One of the things to look out for is the ultra-wide camera. The new ultra-wide camera offers a 150° field of view that lets users take photos that are four times wider than those captured with 120° ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s ultra-wide camera also supports a Fisheye mode that replicates the look of traditional fisheye lenses, providing a fresh perspective when shooting. Paired with the Billion Color Solution, the 150° Ultra-Wide Camera is expected to hold up well in challenging shots such as shooting against backlight. Going on a vacation and the need to capture the beautiful waterfall or sunset will no longer be a pain point anymore. It is to be noted that by default, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s ultra-wide camera captures photos with a 110° field of view, complete with AI distortion correction.

Second-Generation Hasselblad Pro Mode

With the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company took the partnership with Hasselblad to the next level as the Hasselblad Pro mode can now be used on all three rear cameras. This will enable users to adjust parameters of their shot, ranging from ISO to white balance. Furthermore, Hasselblad Pro Mode boasts a new feature called RAW+ that lets users shoot in up to 12-bit RAW, delivering higher quality photo files and greater levels of dynamic range.

Master Style

Empowered with Master Style, OnePlus 10 Pro is now armed with a new feature that lets users take photos with three colour styles calibrated by professional Hasselblad photographers. The three colour styles—Serenity, Radiance, and Emerald—have been calibrated by Hasselblad Ambassador Yin Chao, Ben Thomas and David Peskens, respectively. Serenity captures the look and feel of Yin Chao’s iconic fashion photography and is best used for portraits, while Radiance recreates Ben Thomas’ style of hyperreality, resulting in stylised shots made to be shared. Meanwhile, Emerald is the result of a collaboration with David Peskens, notable for his wildlife photography, and is perfect for idyllic landscape shots.

Selfie Camera

For GenZ and Millenial, the main ingredient for a great camera quality is front camera and selfie features. Keeping this in mind, the OnePlus 10 Pro has improved their front-facing camera by equipping it with 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor. This sensor offers double the megapixels and a 27% wider field of view compared to the Sony IMX471 found in the OnePlus 9 series. In addition to this, the front camera supports Nightscape mode, enabling bright and clear selfies in dim environments. The front camera also offers skin colour calibration, ensuring skin tones appear more natural in every shot.