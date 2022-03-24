OnePlus 10 Pro India launch on March 31, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 wireless earphones to tag along

OnePlus will also launch the Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds in a new Radiant Silver colourway alongside, globally.

OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India on March 31, OnePlus announced today. The phone will simultaneously launch in Europe and North America after being a China-exclusive for a while. OnePlus will also launch the Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds in a new Radiant Silver colourway alongside, globally. The long-rumoured OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 wireless earphones will also launch on the same day but only in India, OnePlus has confirmed.

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specs, features

There is a high chance that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India (and globally) with the same hardware as the one seen in the China version. The software would be different. The model sold in China runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The version sold globally should boot OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

The primary (48MP, Sony IMX789) and tertiary (8MP telephoto) cameras in the OnePlus 10 Pro are carried over from the OnePlus 9 Pro. The secondary ultrawide-angle camera has received a refresh with a 50MP sensor that sits behind a wider 150-degree field-of-view lens. OnePlus is retaining its partnership with Hasselblad like before. On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 54,500) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in China.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, it seems, will launch in India first. These wireless earphones—neckband-style—will be a follow-up to the original OnePlus Bullets. OnePlus says the Z2 will have “faster charging, longer battery life, and larger drivers for improved sound quality and bass.”

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will kick-off at 7:30PM in India and will be available to view digitally on the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page and the OnePlus YouTube channel. Watch this space for more.