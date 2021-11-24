OnePlus 10 Pro design, specs leaked online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, triple cameras, and 5,000mAh battery tipped

The leak suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro would launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. (Twitter/@OnLeaks)

After appearances of multiple renders and the protective case, OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have leaked online. The specifications point to several improvements over predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro on the battery and processor front.

The leak suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro would launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the handset is expected to drop the 2-megapixel monochrome camera in favour of a triple camera setup, the selfie camera could also see an upgrade.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks has claimed that the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, yet to be announced by Qualcomm, is likely to power the device.

The processor will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256GB. The new flagship handset is also tipped to have an IP68 rating and could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, up from the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 4,500mAh battery.

A triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens are likely to come with the OnePlus 10 Pro. According to previous leaks, the smartphone could retain the zoom capabilities found on the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, it is still unclear if the company would use a new camera sensor in 2022. An upgraded 32-megapixel selfie camera, up from the 16-megapixel camera on the current model, is also likely.

Previous OnePlus 10 Pro leaks had suggested that the company could opt for a redesign with a large square-shaped camera module blending into the left spine.

Recently, a smartphone case render was also spotted, suggesting the location of the volume buttons on the left spine, while the power button and alert slider could be placed on the opposite edge.