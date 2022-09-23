OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 stable update now rolling out to users in India: Details

OnePlus rolls out the OxygenOS 13’s stable build for its OnePlus 10 Pro. It will be the first smartphone from Shenzhen’s consumer tech firm to receive the latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update.

The update is currently available to those 10 Pro users who have joined the Open Beta program, therefore – those running Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 will have to wait a little.

Indian users will receive the Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 with firmware version. Meanwhile, European and North American OnePlus 10 Pro units will receive the builds with versions – NE2213_11.C.19 and NE2215_11.C.19, respectively.

OnePlus 10 users will have to free at least 5GB of storage and make sure to keep the battery at more than 30% before proceeding to install the upcoming update.

OnePlus notified about the upcoming features in a community post.

Android-13 based OxygenOS 13 brings many updates to OnePlus 13 Pro. The updates include – Aquamorphic Design, Efficiency, Seamless Interconnection, Personalisation, Security & Privacy, Health & Digital Wellbeing, Performance Optimisation, and an enhanced gaming experience, OnePlus claims.

Oxygen 13’s Aquamorphic Design optimises the overall phone’s user interface. The Efficiency intends to focus on improving the overall user experience. The seamless interconnection allegedly improves earphone connectivity.

The included feature in update – Personalisation – brings customisation to OnePlus 10 Pro’s Always On Display.

In terms of Security, the Security & Privacy update brings automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. It regularly clears clipboard data for privacy protection.

The Health & Digital Wellbeing introduces Kid Space, provides screen time light, ambient light reminders and other eye protecting display features. The Performance Optimisation adds a Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the overall speed, performance and its battery life.

The gaming experience has been upgraded to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate to balance the performance and power consumption.

