OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Smooth, fast and a top-spec phone with a bright display

And then there was 10. Yes, we are talking about the much-awaited OnePlus flagship smartphone—OnePlus 10 Pro 5G— that recently hit the mobile stores and online marketplaces with a bang. Consumers (OnePlus fans in particular) are excited because it promises to be a great all-around phone with one of the finest displays on the market right now—slick user interface, fast-charging, powerful cameras and smooth overall running. This reviewer has seen the transition of the brand from the early days of one-device-a-year to multiple handsets throughout the year, across price segments. Whatever the price segment, the devices are powerful and offer better value for money than competitors. Let us check out some of the key features in OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Design: There are two colours to choose from—Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The phone has an attractive design that is easy to hold in the hand and operate; the nicely curved edges on the back provide a comfortable grip. The camera module is covered in ceramic that not only feels more premium but provides 30% greater resistance against scratches. Also, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to have the strongest cover glass ever on a OnePlus device thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Flip the phone to the front and there’s a nice, clean display that curves towards the edges and features a punch-hole camera in the top left. Overall, this feels like a very premium offering.

Display: With Dual Colour Calibration, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display has been calibrated at two levels of brightness—500 nits and 100 nits—for 50% greater colour accuracy when viewing the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display at low brightness. The phone’s 6.7-inch QHD+ display benefits from improved LTPO technology that allows the device to adjust its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz even faster than the OnePlus 9 Pro based on the type of content being viewed. The net result: The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display consumes less power than displays fixed at a 90Hz refresh rate. While viewing the content, be it YouTube snack video or OTT movies, the display is bright, pin-sharp and super smooth.

Performance: It’s smooth and super-fast. Period. With the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the OnePlus 10 Pro continues the brand’s tradition of delivering slick overall running. When you combine that processor with a super smooth display, plenty of RAM (either 8GB or 12GB) and effective cooling, you get a phone that feels fast all the time.

The phone is also equipped with a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System that helps to maximise performance from its processor. Then, with support for the fastest wired charging speeds—80W SUPERVOOC—the OnePlus 10 Pro’s huge 5,000 mAh battery can be refilled from 1-100% in just 32 minutes. Wireless charging is incredibly fast too.

Cameras: Each of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s three rear cameras (48MP + 50MP + 8MP) is capable of shooting in full 10-bit colour. As a result, the device processes 64 times more colour than smartphones that shoot in 8-bit colour. It captures photos using the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which offers 25% more coverage than the sRGB color gamut used on other smartphones. The phone comes fitted with a new ultra-wide camera offering a 150-degree field of view that can take photos that are four times wider than those captured by 120 degree ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones.

Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro supports capture in 12-bit RAW on all three rear cameras, complete with Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution for Mobile. Additionally, this mode supports a new, empowered RAW mode called RAW+ that lets you capture in 12-bit RAW while retaining the OnePlus 10 Pro’s computational photography to deliver higher quality photo files with more information, improved dynamic range, and improved noise reduction.

Key takeaways: The OnePlus 10 Pro is an attractive handset with good overall running. The display is bright and smart, and there is sufficient internal power for that “fast and smooth” feel. Rapid charging, slick interface, sufficient stamina and competent cameras will impress you no end too.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ display (1440 x 3216), 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Operating system: Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

Camera: 48MP + 50MP + 8MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC

Estimated street price: Rs 66,999 (8+128GB), Rs 71,999 (12+256GB storage)

What’s hot: Attractive & user-friendly design, bright display, rapid charging, great cameras

What’s not: Steep price tag