OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 wireless earphones launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro, its high-end flagship phone for 2022 in India today, March 31. The phone is simultaneously also launching in Europe and North America after being a China-exclusive for a while. The long-rumoured OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 wireless earphones are also making their debut alongside but only in India. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 66,999. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will set you back by Rs 1,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India prices, availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 71,999. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 price in India is set at Rs 1,999. Both devices will go on sale starting April 5.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets. The Bullets Z2 will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specs, features

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a glass back. This is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes in two colourways—Volcanic black and Emerald Forest. The black version has a matte frosted finish while the green version is sparkly with anti-glare finish. Both are resistant to fingerprints, OnePlus says. The “big” camera module is covered in ceramic. The outer frame is made of metal. The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 8.5mm and weighs 201g.

The front remains largely unchanged from the OnePlus 9 Pro. Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says it is using a second generation LTPO panel in the phone that should entail faster switching – between 1Hz-120Hz – depending on available content. The screen also features dual colour calibration for seemingly better accuracy and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro has Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10 Pro globally with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 (in China uses ColorOS 12.1).

The primary (48MP, Sony IMX789) and tertiary (8MP telephoto) cameras in the OnePlus 10 Pro are being carried over from the OnePlus 9 Pro. The secondary ultrawide-angle camera is getting a refresh with a 50MP sensor that sits behind a wider 150-degree field-of-view lens. Users will be able to shoot at full 150-degrees (with Fisheye) or up to 110-degrees (with distortion correction).

OnePlus is retaining its partnership with Hasselblad like before (now in its second generation). There are some new camera chops, too, such as the ability to shoot in 10bit colour across the entire triple camera system and up to 12bit colour in Hasselblad Pro Mode. The OnePlus 10 Pro also gets support for Raw Plus which is to say you’ll be able to save in RAW and a processed JPEG at the same time.

On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are launch in India first. These wireless earphones—neckband-style—are naturally a follow-up to the original OnePlus Bullets. OnePlus says the Z2 have “faster charging, longer battery life, and larger drivers for improved sound quality and bass.”

They have 12.4 mm drivers and IP55 water and sweat resistance. They are rated to deliver up to 20hrs of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 review: A practical phone that gets most things right