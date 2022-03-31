OnePlus 10 Pro 5G effect: Xiaomi tries to steal OnePlus’s thunder, announces 12 Pro coming soon to India

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is coming soon to India, Xiaomi announced just minutes before OnePlus’s scheduled OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 launch event. The company took to Twitter to tease the launch, obviously, in a bid to steal OnePlus’s thunder. No further details have been shared except that “life is a show, let’s make it worth the wait.” The Xiaomi 12 Pro is every bit a high-end flagship phone as the OnePlus 10 Pro matching it on every hardware level, though, chances are that Xiaomi might undercut OnePlus in pricing. The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs 66,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 56,250) in China.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specs, features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 1440p LTPO E5 AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well.

Life is a show, let's make it worth the wait.#????????????????????????12???????????? 5???? is coming soon to India!



Because the show is incomplete without "???????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????". pic.twitter.com/OEmOCb1tcy — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2022

For photography, the 12 Pro has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX 707) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50 MP portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. The 12 Pro is capable of 8k video recording (@24fps). On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

The 12 Pro is part of the Xiaomi 12 series which also boots the entry-level Xiaomi 12X and vanilla Xiaomi 12. There is no word on both these phones, yet, but the 12 Pro is confirmed to come to India. When? We don’t know. But hopefully, we will get more information soon. As for the timing of the launch announcement, well, all we can say is, well done Xiaomi. Here’s hoping the product justifies the banter. Watch this space for more.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 wireless earphones launched in India: Check prices, full specifications