OnePlus 10 Pro, 10R, 10T, Nord 2T to sell with big discount in India; OnePlus smart TVs, audio range to sell at lower prices

OnePlus is holding its festive sale. The company has announced big discounts on range of smartphones, smart TVs, audio, wearables and other accessories. Customers buying OnePlus smartphone from Amazon using SBI bank card can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 3000.

OnePlus TV: OnePlus is giving a discount of Rs 4,500 on OnePlus TV 32Y1, RS 3,000 on OnePlus TV 40Y1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S, OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro. In addition, customers can avail an additional price drop of RS 3,000 on OnePlus TV 50U1S, OnePlus TV 55U1S and RS 2,000 on OnePlus TV 65U1S. as a Diwali special offer, making these smart TVs available at attractive price points. Customers buying OnePlus TV 55Q1and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro can avail a discount of RS 5,000 and RS 10,000 respectively. Customers have buying options like No Cost EMI options and Instant Bank Discounts on Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Flipkart.in as well as offline partner stores and, SBI Bank Card transactions on Amazon.in upon purchase of the OnePlus TV Y1, Y1S, Y1S Edge, Y1S Pro & U1S series.

OnePlus 10T Prime Blue Edition: As part of the sale, the company has introduced a new OnePlus 10T Prime Blue Edition at Rs 32,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus.in. The sale will last until September 30. Customers buying the OnePlus 10T Prime Blue Edition using their SBI credit cards can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000. In addition, Amazon.in customers will get an additional instant cashback of RS 500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the OnePlus 10R Prime Edition, for Amazon Prime members. Amazon users who purchase the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue can also avail of a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free. Axis bank card users can purchase the phone with up to 9 months No Cost EMI option

There’s an additional Rs 500 instant cashback for Amazon customers who shop via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the OnePlus 10R Prime Edition, for Amazon Prime members. The company has also announced that OnePlus and iPhone users can also exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 3000 on Prime Blue edition on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 10 Pro: The company is selling its latest flagship phone OnePlus 10 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 61,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The12GB + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 66,999. Additionally, customers can avail Rs 6000 instant bank discount via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 10R 5G: The OnePlus 10R 5G has also received a festive season price of Rs 32,999. There’s additional Rs 5000 off for those who purchase via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in. Users can purchase the OnePlus 10 Series with up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: OnePlus has announced up to Rs 4000 off on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on OnePlus.in and offline partner stores for Axis Bank cardholders. SBI Credit cardholders can avail up to Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Amazon.in. Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners. Users can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and offline partner stores for the OnePlus Nord 2T 12GB variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Users can avail an instant discount of Rs 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores. Axis Bank cardholders can avail additional Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores. The SBI Credit cardholders can avail a discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in. Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: OnePlus has announced an instant discount of Rs 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores. Axis Bank cardholders can avail additional Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores. SBI Credit cardholders can avail additional Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in. Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners.

OnePlus Audio: OnePlus is giving a discount of Rs 2500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro, and an additional Instant Bank Discount of Rs 1000 via SBI Credit Card on Amazon.in and Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partners stores. Users can avail a festive season discount of Rs 400 and Rs 500 on the purchase of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2, respectively.

Moreover, customers can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 150 and Rs 300 on the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Z2, respectively on purchase via Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and partners stores. Additionally, users can also avail the offer via Axis Bank Cards.

OnePlus Watch has received a discount of Rs 1000. Users can avail an additional Instant Bank Discount of Rs 1000 on purchase via Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions across OnePlus Experience Stores.

ALSO READ| OnePlus Nord Watch announced; coming soon to India possibly by end of this month