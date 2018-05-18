One Plus 6 impact? Samsung offers cashback and other offers on smartphones

One Plus 6 was launched for Rs 34,999. (Twitter/One Plus India).

The tussle between smartphone giants took a new turn when the Chinese company, One Plus launched its flagship smartphone of 2018. One Plus 6 was launched on Thursday for Rs 34,999 in India with a tagline ‘The Speed You Need’. To counter One Plus’ new smartphone, the South Korean company has announced a cashback on two of its smartphones. Samsung has come up with a tagline ‘More Than Just Speed’ and is offering up to Rs 8,000 cashback on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8 Plus. The key features in both the smartphones include Super AMOLED display, IP68 water resistance, Samsung Pay, and Bixby assistant.

Samsung took to Twitter and tweeted details of the offer on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8 Plus. Samsung Mobile India tweeted: “Why Settle For Just Speed when you can get much More Than Just Speed? Buy the true Samsung flagship, Galaxy S8 available at an incredible offer price of Rs 37900.00.”

Under the offer, customers can buy Galaxy S8 with a cashback of Rs 8,000 while Galaxy A8 Plus buyers can avail Rs 5,000 cashback. With the discount, the former will now be available for Rs 37,990 while the latter will be price tagged a Rs 29,990.

Galaxy S8 specifications:

The smartphone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC and it had started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update earlier this year. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440×2960 pixels) Infinity Display, which is a dual-edge curved display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, complete with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S8 sports a 12-megapixel ‘Dual Pixel’ rear cameras with optical image stabilisation and a f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus, and also bear an f/1.7 aperture.

Galaxy A8 Plus specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and features a 6-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display in 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core SoC, with two cores clocked at a 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz. It features 6GB of RAM.