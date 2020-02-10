On its 15th birthday, new improved Google Maps makes finding your destination easier

Google Maps app has got a brand new icon to mark its birthday. (Photo: Google)

Google has made Maps easier by launching a slew of new features and user-friendly tools to make it easier to navigate and find destinations, as the popular app turned 15 years old last week. Google Maps was dressed in a brand new icon, and instead of gifts, it received several updates. Launched in 2005, Google Maps did not just stop at bringing the map to the phones of people across the world. It went on to provide the users with directions to reach their destination, coupled with real-time traffic update to accurately gauge the estimated travel time. It did not stop just there either. It then also included the feature of helping users explore the areas near them and get things done. Apart from giving users the street view of several places, Google had also evolved Maps to give the users traffic updates on their frequented routes.

Also read | Mobvoi TicPods: Trendy wearable, crisp audio

Now with the Google Maps’ 15th birthday just having passed, we take a look at what new features Google has sent our way.

A fresh icon

The Google Maps app has got a brand new icon. Instead of the older icon which had a map and a pin location on it, the new feature is just the pin. According to Google, the new icon reflects its evolution in terms of mapping the world. “It’s based on a key part of Google Maps since the very beginning—the pin— and represents the shift we’ve made from getting you to your destination to also helping you discover new places and experiences,” the multi-tech giant’s statement reads.

New look inside too!

The updated app on Android and iOS platforms now have five easy-to-access tabs. These tabs are:

Explore: The explore tab gives users information on things to do, places to visit, eateries nearby and much more. The information is coupled with reviews and ratings. According to Google, as many as 200 million places.

Commute: This feature gives users the most efficient route to reach their destinations. Moreover, users can also set up the daily commute route to receive real-time updates on traffic conditions.

Saved: While Google Maps already provided users with the option of saving important places, the new tab will enable them to access these places at one place. Moreover, the users will also be able to organise plans for future trips and share their recommendations on places they have been to.

Contribute: This tab allows users to contribute information regarding the local conditions such as road closures, missing places, etc, to make up for areas where Google Maps may lack.

Updates: Through this tab, Maps will share with users the trending, must-see spots based on opinions from local experts and publishers.

Okay, but what else?