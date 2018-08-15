On Independence Day, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali announces launch of new look WhatsApp rival ‘Kimbho App’

The Kimbho app can now be downloaded from Google Play Store.

To mark India’s 72nd Independence Day, Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali ‘re-launched’ its instant messaging app – also dubbed as a desi version of WhatsApp – Kimbho. The app was earlier introduced on May 30 this year and was available for download on both iOS and Android platforms but was removed within days. The company had claimed that the app was released for a one-day trial and would be back on app stores officially very soon after technical development phase was over.

As it appears, the app has been re-launched on Independence Day. In an SMS, Patanjali said that the official launch will take place on August 27, 2018 but the app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. “Happy Independence Day. Celebrate this Independence Day as Digital Independence with “Kimbho”. The official launch of the app is on 27th August, 2018. We welcome your comments & suggestions. Bharat Mata Ki Jai..!” the message read and also included a link to Google Play Store.

It includes features like private and video chat, video calling.

Patanjali Communications writes about the app on the Google Play Store: “Kimbho brings you closer to your friends and family via chat, multimedia, voice and video calling, video conferencing and collaboration features securely.”

The new app is completely different from the version that was released two months back. It includes features like private and video chat, video calling and will also allow the users to hold video conferences. Patanjali said that all Kimbho sessions are end to end encrypted and the app is totally secure.

Apart from this, there is also a ‘Map’ feature which comes as a premium feature and the users will have to pay to access it.

Here are the other Kimbho features –

1. Chat: Enjoy chatting with your friends and family expressing your thoughts with emoticons, stickers and free hand doodle

2. Multimedia: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and voice and video messages

3. Group chat: Enjoy group chats with your friends and family

4. Conferencing: Enjoy Audio and Video Conferencing with your contacts

5. Collaboration: Conduct Document Sharing(ppt, pdf, xls etc), Screensharing and Whiteboard sessions with your contacts

6. Scheduled meeting: Schedule meetings ahead of time to have productive meeting experience

7. Multi device login: Login to multiple devices with same number and receive notifications on both the devices

8. Call transfer: You can transfer your ongoing calls to any of your other device logged in with same number

9. Enjoy all these cool features on Kimbho Web (Chrome and Firefox): www.kimbho.com

10. Zoom your contact’s video during live video call

11. Auto delete: messages and files will get auto deleted depending on user settings

The users can also enjoy Audio and Video Conferencing with their contacts.

The app will also allow the users to share their location, set custom pictures, wallpapers, notification sounds, broadcast messages to multiple contacts.

When the app was first launched, a French security researcher, who tweets under pseudonym Elliot Alderson, had called it a ‘security disaster’. “This KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers… If it is not clear, for the moment don’t install this app,” Anderson had tweeted.