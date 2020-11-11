On-demand repairs: Device damaged? Just call Onsitego for help

Kunal Mahipal, CEO, Onsitego

The ways in which we use technology are changing both at home and at work. Mobile phones, tablets, laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators, microwaves, et al —the need and desire of people to pick up new devices and appliances for their homes and offices are at an all-time high. But as with all complex products, breakdowns happen and with that come into play after-sales services which, unfortunately, is not up to the mark always.

“The after-sales service industry is still quite fragmented and under-penetrated,” says Kunal Mahipal, CEO, Onsitego. Although the company started off in 2010 as a pick-and-drop service for mobile phones and laptops repairs, it has now transformed into a full-scale customer service company for electronic devices and home appliances. This Mumbai-based firm has over 6 million customers and claims to be adding over 2.5 lakh new customers every month.

Recently, Onsitego received Series-B funding of $30 million from Zodius Growth Fund and IFC. Bolstered by this new funding, it plans to expand its reach to more customers and consolidate its position in the after-sales service industry.

Onsitego offers services for over 30 electronic categories and 300 brands of consumer appliances and devices. It has protection plans like extended warranty, AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) plans, and on-demand doorstep repairs for various types of devices.

“We have partnered with various individual stores, retail chains, and large-format retailers to sell our plans. Apart from partnerships with retailers such as Croma and Vijay Sales, we also have an online presence through Amazon India, and our own website,” says Mahipal. “We work with a curated network of service centres where the work is done. Over the years, we have developed our own expertise to identify high-quality service centres through internal metrics and customer feedback. This helps us in offering our customers the best service speed, quality and transparency. We are expecting a revenue of over Rs 250 crore this financial year and intend to grow it to Rs 2,500 crore in the next five years.”

Onsitego’s largest share of revenue comes from device protection services, followed by AMC and doorstep repairs that it has launched in the market.

“We developed a special service called Remote Troubleshooting during the lockdown period through which our qualified engineers helped customers solve their device related issues through voice and video calls. We have also started doorstep repair services, reaching out directly to consumers with our on-ground sales teams.”

Mahipal says, “Most of our volume comes from metros and Tier I cities, but we have seen a lot of traction from Tier II and Tier III cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. With higher spending power and consumers evolving with time, we can see further addition of customers from Tier II and Tier III cities across India.”

It now plans to expand its customer base even further by offering more services and strengthening its existing services.