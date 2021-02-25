On 12-year anniversary, WhatsApp reiterates its commitment to user privacy

The new policy would be implemented on May 15.

WhatsApp Messenger: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has completed 12 years since it was first launched back in 2009. And to celebrate this landmark, the Facebook-owned messenger posted a celebratory tweet, where it shared that over 2 billion users, i.e. 200 crore users, send a whopping 100 billion or 10,000 crore messages every month on the platform. The instant messenger also said that it was used by customers to make 1 billion or 100 crore calls every day. However, it did not give specifics regarding the voice and video calls made.

In the tweet, however, the messaging platform reasserted that it was committed to user privacy with its end-to-end encryption feature, augmenting it with the phrase “Always and Forever”. Notably, WhatsApp has recently been under severe criticism for its updated privacy policy, as per which, it would share more information with its parent company Facebook.

The new policy would be implemented on May 15, by when users would have to agree to the updated terms if they wish to continue using the services of the messaging platform. Even though the company has issued clarifications that the data shared with Facebook would pertain to WhatsApp’s business accounts, users have still been migrating to other apps like Telegram and Signal in large numbers.

The lack of trust among users in the platform’s commitment to their privacy, likely due to the fact that it is owned by Facebook, is the reason why WhatsApp decided to yet again highlight its end-to-end encryption feature in the tweet.