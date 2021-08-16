Omthing AirFree Pods: Ergonomically designed earbuds with clean highs, solid mids and booming bass

The advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology and a 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) filter unwanted noise and allow perfect seamless phone calls and recording.

1MORE, a fast-growing consumer audio company, announced its entry into the Indian market through its sub-brand ‘omthing’ (one more thing). It has introduced AirFree Pods, AirFree TWS and AirFree Lace Neckband, starting at Rs 1,499 and available on Flipkart. We got the AirFree Pods for review; it retails for Rs 3,499, let’s take a quick look at its key features.

These ergonomically designed earbuds align naturally with your ear canals for a snug and secure fit. Equipped with touch control and a battery life of up to 25 hours, it allows users an easy and comfortable audio experience. Its 13mm composite titanium dynamic driver brings clean highs, solid mids and booming bass with good sound separation for both Android and iOS users. Its optimised Qualcomm chip and authentic aptX and AAC Bluetooth allows transmission and a more stable connection. The advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology and a 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) filter unwanted noise and allow perfect seamless phone calls and recording.

If you’re searching for wireless earbuds that can accompany you through intensive workouts, long hours of music listening or generally working/learning at home, then the AirFee Pods can be a good choice for you. They work surprisingly well—especially for phone calls.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499