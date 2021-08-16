  • MORE MARKET STATS

Omthing AirFree Pods: Ergonomically designed earbuds with clean highs, solid mids and booming bass

By: |
August 16, 2021 12:30 AM

These ergonomically designed earbuds align naturally with your ear canals for a snug and secure fit

The advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology and a 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) filter unwanted noise and allow perfect seamless phone calls and recording. The advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology and a 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) filter unwanted noise and allow perfect seamless phone calls and recording.

1MORE, a fast-growing consumer audio company, announced its entry into the Indian market through its sub-brand ‘omthing’ (one more thing). It has introduced AirFree Pods, AirFree TWS and AirFree Lace Neckband, starting at Rs 1,499 and available on Flipkart. We got the AirFree Pods for review; it retails for Rs 3,499, let’s take a quick look at its key features.

These ergonomically designed earbuds align naturally with your ear canals for a snug and secure fit. Equipped with touch control and a battery life of up to 25 hours, it allows users an easy and comfortable audio experience. Its 13mm composite titanium dynamic driver brings clean highs, solid mids and booming bass with good sound separation for both Android and iOS users. Its optimised Qualcomm chip and authentic aptX and AAC Bluetooth allows transmission and a more stable connection. The advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology and a 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) filter unwanted noise and allow perfect seamless phone calls and recording.

Related News

If you’re searching for wireless earbuds that can accompany you through intensive workouts, long hours of music listening or generally working/learning at home, then the AirFee Pods can be a good choice for you. They work surprisingly well—especially for phone calls.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Omthing AirFree Pods Ergonomically designed earbuds with clean highs solid mids and booming bass
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Xiaomi prematurely confirms the Redmi 10, and it looks very promising
2EXCLUSIVE: Shift to hybrid model a strategic business opportunity for every organisation, says Microsoft
3Happy Independence Day 2021: How you can download WhatsApp stickers & wish your loved ones