Omen 15 gaming laptop: Designed for next-gen, gamers switch into hi-tech mode

Now, more than ever, gaming serves as an outlet for entertainment and relaxation for people, especially those who are at home on account of the pandemic. In fact, a recent HP study finds that 64% of people who started playing video games during these unprecedented times feel more hopeful. Taking a cue, the American technology company has brought to the India market its new Omen laptops, introduced the first 16-inch Pavilion Gaming laptop and accessories—all designed for today’s gamer to play their best while pushing the limits of what their devices can do.

Gaming benefits are being unlocked as people are spending more time at home, uncovering new avenues for both entertainment and general well-being, says Vickram Bedi, senior director, Personal Systems, HP India. “We understand that in gaming, no one size fits all and hence our award winning Omen series along with Pavilion Gaming 16 truly caters to different sets of audiences based on their requirements.”

Today’s gamers need the right experience and technology to get the most out of gaming—innovative thermal technology and winning horsepower, stunning visuals to bring games to life by enhancing the overall experience, and great accessories designed to trick out how people play today. The newest Omen line-up brings together an ecosystem of hardware and software to help today’s gamers feel connected and entertained.

The Omen 15, featuring a redesigned chassis with the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop footprint in the industry, offers minimalist aesthetics and includes the new Omen diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. The laptop comes in both Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting. You can power through games with desktop calibre performance upto 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or experience AMD’s CPU debut on an Omen laptop with upto AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors, as well as up to 32GB DDR4 RAM8 to make multitasking a breeze. The laptop comes with a wide variety of storage options, including up to 1 TB PCIe SSD supporting RAID 010 for blazing load speeds. Omen 15 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, while the AMD variant comes at a starting price of Rs 75,999.

According to HP officials, gaming continues to grow at record numbers; there are more than 1 billion gamers worldwide and well over half of that number represent mainstream gamers. “Our HP Pavilion Gaming Portfolio is designed to power both work and play, including gaming, video editing, or content creation,” they inform.

The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company’s first ever 16-inch diagonal gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor6 and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics within a sleek angular black chassis. Micro-edge bezels and IPS-level display at 1080p help make games pop off the screen. Designed for reliable gaming and creating content, this highly portable device is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include Omen Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch. With an almost 15-inch footprint, the Pavilion Gaming 16 delivers practical portability. Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999, while the Pavilion Gaming 16 (AMD) comes at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

The Omen Vector Mouse (Rs 3,999) feature sensors co-developed with PixArt, designed for great comfort during long gaming sessions with ergonomic lightweight designs, textured rubber grips, and Omen Command Center integration. Featuring the e-sports grade Omen Radar 3 sensor, it supports upto 16,000 dpi with 99% accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration. This mouse is built to win with Omron switches offering a 50 million click lifespan and a snag-proof braided cable.