Nvidia officially unveils Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4090, RTX 4080 graphics cards, DLSS3 upscaling

Nvidia has officially unveiled three new RTX 40-series graphics cards, the latest addition to its GeForce GPUs line up, at the Nvidia GTC 22 event on Tuesday. The new GPUs are based on its “Ada Lovelace” architecture. The company has also announced its new DLSS3 image upscaling technology.

There are a total of three graphic cards announced at the event – RTX 4090, followed by two variants of the RTX 4080 – a 16 GB variant and a comparatively cheaper 12 GB variant.

During the event, the first GPU that the company announced was its latest RTX 4090 – the most powerful consumer card ever produced by Nvidia, as the company claims.

California-based tech giant also claims RTX 4090 will have twice the performance of its last year’s best, the RTX 3090 Ti – especially in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft Flight Simulator. RTX 4090 is likely to have 16,384 CUDA cores and a 24 GB of memory – it will also require three 8-pin power adapters with an optional fourth for overclocking.

RTX 4090 will start at $1,599, following the release on October 12.

Nvidia also unveiled two variants of RTX 4080 – a 16 GB variant and another 12 GB variant. However, memory is not the only difference among the two. The company also claims it is 2-4 times faster than the current RTX 3080 Ti.

The 16 GB variant has 9,728 CUDA cores, while the 12 GB variant features 7,680.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB variant will start at $1,199 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB will start at $899. Both the RTX 4080’s variants are set to be released in November this year.

The company has also introduced a bunch of new features for its RTX 40-series GPUs – including DLSS 3.

