Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 GPUs with Gen 2 real-time ray tracing launched; price in India starts at Rs 51,000

GeForce RTX 3000 series

Nvidia is calling in the big guns. On Tuesday night, the Santa Clara, California-based company finally took the wraps off its next-generation GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs for gaming PCs. The big takeaways are two. Based on its Ampere graphics processing unit architecture, Nvidia’s 30 series graphics chips promise up to two times faster graphics performance and up to 1.9 times better power efficiency over those based on the older Turing architecture. Nvidia also wants to make RTX or real-time ray tracing (now in its second-generation) an industry standard with its new GPUs.

The GeForce RTX 3000 series has three GPUs to boot, the RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090. That last one, which is also Nvidia’s flagship offering, is being touted as the world’s first 8K gaming GPU. The RTX 3090 is so powerful, Nvidia is calling it Big Ferocious GPU or simply, BFGPU. It has a three-slot design with a silencer that is said to make it up to 10 times quieter than the Titan RTX. Claimed to be up to 50% faster than the Titan RTX, the RTX 3090 is also said to run up to 30 degrees Celsius cooler. The headlining feature is that it can do 8K gaming at 60fps backed by 24GB of GDDR6X memory. In India, the GeForce RTX 3090 is priced at Rs 1,52,000.

The RTX 3080, that comes with 10GB of GDDR6X memory running at 19Gbps, is said to be two times faster than the RTX 2080. It is designed for 4K 60fps gaming and will cost Rs 71,000 in India. The entry-level RTX 3070 meanwhile comes with 8GB of GDDR6X memory and is designed for playing games at 4K and 1440p resolutions. Nvidia says it is 60% faster than the RTX 2070. The big draw here is that it is theoretically faster than the RTX 2080 Ti GPU but costs less than half as much. In India, the RTX 3070 has been launched at Rs 51,000.

As is usually the case, Nvidia will be selling its own Founders Edition of the RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 GPUs and partners ranging from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, to Zotac will offer their own custom take with enhancements.

The RTX 3080 will be available from September 17. The RTX 3090 will be available from September 24. The RTX 3070 will be available sometime in October.

Alongside new hardware, Nvidia is also announcing new software features to tag along. Nvidia Reflex will help reduce the latency of displays, in some cases by up to 50%, something that should come handy in competitive gaming. Nvidia Omniverse Machinima will allow creators to build real-time animations in supported games. And Nvidia Broadcast will let gamers stream games more seamlessly with AI-backed noise reduction and background blurring tools.