Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 gaming laptop GPUs at CES 2021

The GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs meant for mobiles make use of the Ampere architecture, much like their desktop counterparts. (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia GPUs: After much anticipation, graphic card-marker Nvidia has announced the new lineup of the GeForce RTX 30 series of graphic processors for creator and gaming laptops. January 26 onwards, more than 70 models of laptops from major manufacturers using these GPUs would be announced, and these models are expected to have a starting price of about Rs 73,200. Of these models, over 50% would be equipped with 240Hz screens or better, with the target audience being esports players. Nvidia has assured the users of a 100% increase in energy efficiency, along with faster video rendering capabilities.

Among the series is the GeForce RTX 3060, which can deliver a video quality of 1080p, delivering 90 fps for recent games with its highest quality settings. The company is also stating that the mobile GPU would be faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Super, Nvidia’s previous flagship GPU.

Second in line is the GeForce RTX 3070, meant for laptops equipped with 1440p screen, at which resolution, it can run 90 fps using Ultra settings. On the other hand, in laptops designed for esports, the GPU can push 240 fps.

However, the attention grabber of the series is the GeForce RTX 3080, which the company is claiming can reach 100+ fps, and is meant for best-in-class gaming laptops.

The Max-Q features of Nvidia, which optimise the heat as well as performance in slim laptops, have also been updated. Laptops which make use of the third-gen Max-Q would now be able to benefit from an AI which would try and maintain a balance in power consumption between the CPU, GPU as well as the GPU memory of the laptop. A new acoustic tuning algorithm called WhisperMode 2.0 would be customised for every laptop design.

Diwali Offers on Laptops - Get Vouchers Upto Rs. 9500

The GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs meant for mobiles make use of the Ampere architecture, much like their desktop counterparts. The architecture has new RT and Tensor cores for AI acceleration as well as ray tracing.