Nubia Red Magic: This phone is perfect for gamers

With numerous industries adopting the mobile-first approach, how could the gaming industry lag behind? The innovation in gaming hardware has happened around desktop but that is changing now, thanks to advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and processing technology. And, this is what smartphone makers such as Xiomi, Razer Phone and ZTE are exploring. Recently, the Chinese device maker Nubia launched a gaming phone—Nubia Red Magic. The phone is set to arrive in India later this month and is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. We take a look at some of its features.

The Nubia Red Magic comes in a premium looking black coloured box with red accents. Out of the box, the first thing you will notice is its aesthetic design. The sharp-lined angled shape and bright red accents on the black metal unibody give the device a premium look. The review unit shared with us came with a 6.00-inch touchscreen display, 6GB of RAM and 24-megapixel primary camera.

The front of the phone is dominated by a 6-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels at a PPI of 402 pixels per inch. In usage, the display quality is sharp and crisp. It produces highly accurate, perfectly balanced and stunning visuals. It also houses a front camera on the top, while three capacitive touch keys are placed in the bottom. Power and volume rocker keys are placed on the right edge while the left has space for SIM cards. A 3.5mm audio jack is on the top edge while the bottom is dedicated for USB Type-C port. The rear panel is beautifully designed—it is home to Nubia branding along with a rear camera and LED flash. The phone does have a slippery smooth surface but feels sturdy and is good to hold.

The innards of Nubia Red Magic are powered by a 1.9GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded and it runs on Android 8.1. During the review period, handling browsing, reading and non-graphic intensive games was a cakewalk. Also, shuffling between different apps and multitasking was smooth. As far as graphics intensive games are concerned, it handled all the games that we played, including PUBG, without any stutter.

The phone comes with 24-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are decent and take pictures with high quality and fine details in regular light. Some of the photos that we clicked in daylight conditions turned out to be sharp with great details but the same could not be repeated in lowlight conditions.

This is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts nano-SIM cards. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a compass, magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor and gyroscope. The device has a 3800mAh non-removable battery which helped the phone clock around a day of use. With continuous data usage and gaming, the battery could last between 10 to 12 hours.

Overall, the Nubia Red Magic is a high-end gaming smartphone with a good camera and battery life.

Estimated street price: Rs 30,000