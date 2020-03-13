Nubia Red Magic 5G has the fastest display on any smartphone

The Red Magic 5G is currently a China-only affair.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G has the fastest display on any commercially available smartphone today – at least on paper. The Red Magic 5G has an industry-first 144Hz high refresh rate display (with 240Hz touch sampling) which theoretically makes it the smoothest smartphone that you can get in the market today. Of course, the all-round result would also depend on how well Nubia has worked on the software side, but at least the Red Magic 5G has hardware to brag. Until now, the maximum you could get out of a smartphone display was 120Hz.

In case you haven’t guessed already, the Red Magic 5G is a gaming smartphone through and through – much like any other Red Magic phone in the past. The ZTE offshoot Nubia has already made its way to India so it won’t be surprising if the Red Magic 5G makes its way here in the days to come. The Red Magic 5G is currently a China-only affair.

Speaking of specs, the Nubia Red Magic 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz high refresh rate and minimal bezels. There’s no waterdrop-style notch or punch hole cutout here. The phone, as expected, is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs Android 10-based Red Magic OS. The phone supports dual-mode 5G connectivity.

The Red Magic 5G comes with three rear cameras. There is a 64MP main camera (Sony IMX686 sensor), an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

The phone is further backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

Just like its predecessor, the Red Magic 5G also comes with an actual fan fitted inside its chassis plus a new active air-cooling system seemingly designed to reduce CPU temperature by up to 18-degree Celsius. Interestingly, the Red Magic 5G can also make use of its innovative cooling solution while peak charging.

Nubia has launched the Red Magic 5G in India at a starting price of CNY3,799 (roughly equivalent to Rs 40,188) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs 55,000) for the top-end ‘transparent’ model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.