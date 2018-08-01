Now, you don’t have to open WhatsApp to ‘mark message as read’

WhatsApp. (PTI)

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for its Android beta users. The Facebook-owned messaging app will now let its users mark their messages as ‘read’ even without going into the app. But how can it be done? According to the new feature, users will be able to mark the message as ‘read’ directly from the notification. The new feature is available for the beta users on the Android platform. To be a beta user, the subscribers will have to enrol themselves into the WhatsApp beta programme. The process will take only a few minutes and you’ll become a beta tester for Android.

Beta version will enable users to get the updates faster. However, there is one problem. The users will get regular updates which can be frustrating. You can always opt out of the beta programme by uninstalling the testing version and downloading the public version of WhatsApp from Google Play Store.

Here is how the new update works:-

WhatsApp’s ‘mark as read’ option will be visible in the notification of every message users receive. Once the users tap on the ‘mark as read’ the notification will disappear with the message as marked read in the app. Users can still reply to the incoming message within the notification itself.

Meanwhile, the messaging app recently had rolled out another feature for the users — Mute button. The Mute button does exactly as its name suggests – it mutes conversation that have exceeded the limit of 51 continuous and unattended messages.