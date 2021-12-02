Now you can just WhatsApp to book an Uber in India: Here’s how

WhatsApp: Here comes another surprising development on WhatsApp! The ride hailing company, Uber, announced on Thursday (December 2) Meta-owned WhatsApp can now be used to book Uber rides in India. The company’s integration with WhatsApp, the extremely popular messaging app will be a global first, said Uber.

“Uber and WhatsApp announced a partnership today in India, allowing people to book an Uber ride via Uber’s official WhatsApp chatbot. It will make booking an Uber ride as easy as sending a WhatsApp message,” Uber said.

How to book an Uber ride on WhatsApp?

Any WhatsApp user can now book an Uber ride by messaging Uber’s business account number. The booking can also be done scanning a QR code or simply clicking a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat. The user will then have to provide pickup and drop off locations besides choosing the kind of ride they would like to book. The chatbot will then offer fare information followed by expected time of arrival as well.

Is this available across India?

No. The feature is currently rolled out on a pilot basis in Lucknow. The facility will soon be expanded to other cities as well, the company said. Also, this option to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp is currently available in the English language only. It will soon be expanded to other Indian languages as well. Meta-owned WhatsApp has also confirmed that the service is available to both new and existing users who have registered themselves with only one phone number on Uber.

No need to download the Uber app now?

Yes! You don’t need to download or use the Uber app in order to avail this service. From user registration, booking a ride, and getting a trip receipt, all the functions will be taken care of by the WhatsApp chat interface. The company has also confirmed that riders will get the same safety features and protections as those who book rides with the help of Uber app directly. You will be able to track the location of the driver enroute to the pickup point. You can also speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number, the company confirmed.

How to reach Uber in case of emergencies?

The WhatsApp chat flow will also inform the rider about safety guidelines, such as how to reach Uber in case of emergencies. Riders will receive an inbound call from Uber’s customer support team in case they select the ’emergency’ option while on the trip. Riders will also have access to its safety line number to call, if needed, until 30 minutes after the trip ends.

