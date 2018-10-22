Now, you can ask Airtel account information on Google Assistant: Here’s how

Airtel and Google have collaborated on this new feature (Source: Reuters)

When Google showcased the enhanced abilities of Google Assistant at this year’s I/O, the best thing that came out was Google Duplex. While the feature is yet to roll out to Pixel users, Google is making advancements to add some nifty features to Google Assistant that would help users streamline interactive processes related to their telecom operators. Airtel and Google have now come up with a new feature that lets customers inquire about account-related queries on Google Assistant.

Airtel customers can now ask Google Assistant on Android and iOS devices to know account information such as billing period, outstanding amount, current data usage, and currently subscribed postpaid plan. All the information will be available in English but Airtel says it will roll out the feature in multiple regional languages. To call Airtel on Google Assistant, the customers need to speak “Talk to Airtel”, “Get Airtel”, and “Ask Airtel” into the Assistant. For the first time, the Airtel account needs to be linked with Google Assistant.

To link your Airtel account with Google Assistant, the customer needs to enter his/her Airtel mobile number, followed by agreeing to the Terms of Service. After this process, the OTP received on the Airtel number needs to be entered. That’s it. The account linking process is complete, post which Google Assistant will respond to all the basic account-related queries. Airtel will “continue to track” the questions that customers ask Google Assistant to improve the “flexibility and robustness” of Airtel voice feature on Google Assistant.

Airtel says this new feature is a part of the Project Next, which was launched to transform the customer experience across all the services provided by the company. “As part of our digital transformation journey, this is another yet innovation to empower our customers. With smartphones fast becoming the norm for every Indian, this will make digital self-care much more interactive and step up the customer experience. We will continue to bring more of such exciting solutions for ‘Digital India’,” said Sarang Kanade, Director, Customer Experience & Retail, Bharti Airtel in a company release.