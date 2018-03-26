Now, WhatsApp lets you send money via phone camera – Check step by step guide to avail benefit of this feature

WhatsApp has launched new payment feature- QR Code option. (AP)

WhatsApp Payments feature will now let users have an option of scanning a QR code to make a payment through the Facebook-owned app. Earlier in March, the messaging app had added the option of letting the users make payments to any UPI ID. The feature is available for both iOS and Android. For now, the payments option is available for beta-testers.

Here are the steps to make WhatsApp payment feature:-

Step 1: If you do not have WhatsApp then download it from the ‘Google Play Store’. After downloading log in to your account.

Step 2: Click on the three vertical dots on the right-hand corner.

Step 3: Click on the Payments option.

After the users enter the tabs, they can see the transaction history, the bank account which is linked, followed by a new option called ‘Send Payment’. All users have to do is tap on ‘Send Payment’ and then select whom you want to send the money.

Here are the steps to make Whatsapp payment feature via QR code:

Step 1: Log in to your WhatsApp account.

Step 2: Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Step 3: Click on the Payments option.

Step 4: Click on new payments and choose ‘Scan QR code’.

A user will have to point their camera to the QR code and the payment will automatically be completed. The UPI pin will be required to complete the payment process.

The WhatsApp Scan QR code option is only available on the Android beta version. Version 2.18.93 on Google Play via beta app shows the feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also launched a new update for its 1.5 billion active users. WhatsApp version 2.18.93 will allow users to access gifs by sorting them into broad categories. The updates have been launched for Google Play Beta Program. According to a report by WaBetainfo, the new feature is currently left disabled by developers for further refinement, but it should find its way to a stable version soon.