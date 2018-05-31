Now, WhatsApp can even predict your move in this new feature; check details

WhatsApp (AP).

WhatsApp is on a roll and now the instant messaging app has announced yet another feature for its active 1.5 billion users. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has rolled out the ‘Predicted Upload’ feature for iOS and Android beta users. As the name suggests, WhatsApp will now have the ability to predict when an image is going to be sent in a chat. According to a report by WABeta Info, the purpose of the feature is to upload a photo in advance.

Here is how to use the new feature:-

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application and open the chat of the desired person.

Step 2: Open the ‘Camera Roll’ and select the picture you would like to send and press ‘Done’.

Step 3: WhatsApp will direct you to the ‘Edit Photo’ section. However, the app would have already sent the image in the background.

✅ WhatsApp is rolling out the Predicted Upload feature!

Be sure to read the FAQ at the end of the article.https://t.co/JqoyMRFdxX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 30, 2018

When a user taps ‘Send’ button (without modifying the photo), it confirms you want to send the image to the recipient. A user can notice that the photo has already been uploaded to the server, and has a grey tick on it. The clock icon might not appear or may appear for 0.0001 seconds only as the photo was already delivered to the server.

To discover if you have received the feature on iOS or Android platform, simply follow the aforementioned steps.

Here are some FAQs that were answered on WABeta Info Blogspot.

1- So, WhatsApp immediately sends to the recipient the photo, without presenting the clock icon.

Ans: NO! WhatsApp sends the photo to the server, not the recipient. When you tap the Send button, you confirm you want to send it to the recipient too and it will be immediately sent without delays.

2- What is the best way to verify if the feature works?

Ans: You can select 12 photos to send in a chat. Just for the test, wait 10 seconds before sending them. After tapping the Send button, you can notice the sending is instantaneous. Seen that the feature might have issues on Android, the best platform where to test the feature is iOS.

3- Does the feature work for videos and GIFs?

Ans: The feature is available when you share photos. It’s not compatible with videos or GIFs.

4- Does the feature work for WhatsApp Web?

Ans: It won’t work if you’re using WhatsApp Web. It just works on your smartphone.

5- When WhatsApp sends the image to the server before tapping the Send button, is it end-to-end encrypted?

Ans: Yes, of course. Everything sent to WhatsApp servers (except metadata) is end-to-end encrypted.

(The FAQs are as they were mentioned on WABeta Info).