Now watch YouTube in dark mode on your phone; here’s how to do that

YouTube has introduced a highly-demanded feature to its Android app. The Google-owned company recently rolled out the Dark Mode for the web version of YouTube, however, several users have since then asked for a similar mode in the app. YouTube for Android app is now receiving the Dark Mode that will facilitate easier video browsing in the nighttime.

The YouTube Dark Mode was introduced in March this year, followed by the rollout on iOS. The YouTube Android app is getting the Dark Mode as a server-side update. To enable Dark Mode, the users need to go the Settings, followed by a tap on the General tab. The Dark Mode will be available under the Digital Wellbeing setting – ‘Remind me to take a break’ section.

This feature is, however, available to select users as of now. As pointed out by a Reddit user (u/Absinth92), this feature was enabled over the weekend, which corroborates some other instances, spotted by Android Police. Google hasn’t made any official announcement yet, so it’s likely that the full-scale rollout could happen later.

The leading online video streaming platform has been making minor changes to its platform since the redesign. It recently allowed searchable hashtags in video titles by the video creators. Besides, YouTube is said to be testing a new Explore tab on iOS that will replace the Trending section. It’s currently not clear whether this feature will debut on the desktop and Android versions, as well.

YouTube recently said that it has 1.9 billion monthly active users and that videos worth 180 million hours are being consumed on the platform in a month. The Google-owned company is also planning to push its original programmes for the Indian market to keep the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video at bay. YouTube, despite having a monumental user base as compared to the other two websites, has so far relied on the revenues generated from the advertisements running on the videos of the creators. It is now mulling to brings subscription model in India, à la YouTube Red.