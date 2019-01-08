Now, use your Jio Phone to share Internet with others: Here’s how

Jio Phone has received a crucial feature

Jio Phone is now receiving a new feature that will make it an even stronger contender to smartphones. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail is now pushing out the Wi-Fi hotspot functionality on the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 that will allow the users to share the cellular data with a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

The Jio Phone Wi-Fi hotspot feature will be rolled out as an update to all the users gradually and is expected to reach all the units over few weeks. After a user receives the Wi-Fi hotspot feature, it can be turned on by visiting the Internet Sharing settings in the phone’s settings menu. However, as we noted, the option will not be visible unless the update is installed.

This is how the Wi-Fi hotspot can be switched on Jio Phone or Jio Phone 2:

Go to phone’s Settings

Now, go to the Internet Sharing option available under the Networks and Connectivity setting

Turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot by moving the pointer to it and clicking the OK button

Here, the name of the Wi-Fi hotspot, security, and password can be changed

That’s it, your Jio Phone will now be able to tether the 4G mobile Internet with other devices. It is not certain how many devices can be connected to the hotspot network simultaneously.

Jio Phone was launched at the Reliance Industries AGM held in 2017. It debuted as a feature phone in the Indian market and slowly snatched a large share of the smartphone market. A year later, the Jio Phone 2 was launched for the users who wanted more convenience while typing. The Jio Phone 2 features a QWERTY keyboard.