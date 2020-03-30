Now recharge Reliance Jio number at nearest ATM, check eligible banks here

Reliance Jio said customers need to pick the recharge option in the menu and enter the mobile with their ATM Pin Code followed.

Reliance Jio users can now recharge their prepaid mobile numbers at their nearest ATM. The company revealed the new recharge facility in a tweet, offering its customers an alternative way to remain linked during the COVID-19 lockdown. Nine participating banks across India are said to have the facility to redeem a prepaid number. Jio said customers need to select the recharge option under the ATM menu and follow the on-screen instructions, and that Reliance Jio will send a message when the transaction is complete.

Nine banks that allowed the facility to recharge Jio numbers include State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. Reliance Jio said customers need to pick the recharge option in the menu and enter the mobile with their ATM Pin Code followed. In addition, the customer must decide the cost of the refund, and the corresponding sum will be deducted from their bank account upon confirmation.

It remains to be seen if the facility will in the coming days be made available to other bank ATMs. The market data, however, shows that the total number of ATMs across the nine banks is over 90,000 and therefore providing many points for customers to redeem their mobile number. State Bank of India operates India’s largest ATM networks and has over 50,000 ATMs nationwide while ICICI Bank has over 15,589 ATMs. In the same way, HDFC Bank has more than 14, 533 ATMs and Axis Bank has more than 11,800 ATMs.

As part of its support to the Indian government’s battle against Coronavirus, the company has been pushing through many measures and has advised its customers to stay home during the lockdown. Some of its initiatives include a coronavirus screener app, double data over its 4G network add-on vouchers and simple broadband access through its JioFiber without any service fee.

With the current 21-day shutdown in India, some of the customers would find the newly launched ATM recharge facility very helpful as retailers were ordered to shut down or some of the offline recharge outlets. These users can head over the nearest sponsored ATM to carry out a refill.