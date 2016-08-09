Now order food, book a table with Google Search

In addition, the new feature will also help users plan their dine out by booking a table at their favourite restaurant ahead of time. Google Search will direct users to partner sites to make their reservation. (Reuters)

Technology giant Google India has announced a new feature in its Search app that will let users order lunch, dinner as well as book a table at their favourite restaurant, directly from the results page.

“From today, when people search for a nearby restaurants on their phone, they’ll see an option to place an order in the search results,” Google revealed in a blogpost on Tuesday.

“One just needs to tap that and choose the favourite delivery service like Zomato or Swiggy,” the post added. Google will automatically take users to their website to complete the order.

In addition, the new feature will also help users plan their dine out by booking a table at their favourite restaurant ahead of time. Google Search will direct users to partner sites to make their reservation.

Using the Google Search and the Google app, available on platforms like android or iOS phone or tablet, users can now order food via Zomato and Swiggy.

Users can also make restaurant reservations with Dineout and Bytplus, the blogpost revealed, adding, that the company will be adding more partners as well as evolve the look and feel over time.