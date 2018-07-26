Now, made-in-India BlackBerry KEY2 – All you need to know

BlackBerry KEY2 is a powerful smartphone built for people who demand a more private, more secure, and safer experience and next-level productivity.

Optiemus Infracom, a leading Indian telecom enterprise and BlackBerry brand licensee, has introduced the newest keyboard-based handset for the India market, the BlackBerry KEY2. Priced at Rs 42,990, the device sports sports the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and an impressive camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Kryo 260 Octa-Core 2.2 GHz x 4 + 1.8GHz x 4, 64-bit and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM expandable upto 256 GB, to give users a smooth and seamless user experience. Optiemus Infracom is manufacturing the BlackBerry KEY2 for Indian customers locally at its facility at Noida, further strengthening the company’s support of the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative. BlackBerry KEY2 is a powerful smartphone built for people who demand a more private, more secure, and safer experience and next-level productivity. A more detailed review will follow soon.

Increased IT security spending in a data-driven era

Data breaches are the new reality as businesses embrace new environments such as cloud, Big Data, IoT and blockchain. According to Thales Data Threat Report 2018, a striking 93% of Indian respondents plan on increasing IT security spending this year, the highest among all countries surveyed and well above the global average (78%). This year’s findings demonstrate a mix of good and bad news for Indian organisations in adopting security strategies to prevent the breach of sensitive data at their workplaces. According to the report, digital transformation across the globe has led to the growth of new business models that are focused on driving growth and profitability for organisations including cloud, IoT, Big Data and blockchain. Indians recognise encryption with Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities as the top security tool for securing sensitive data in cloud environments and continue to spend their resources on the same technology.