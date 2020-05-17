Now, link your WhatsApp Business account with Facebook for seamless connectivity with clients

Facebook has just launched Messenger Room which will allow as many as 50 users to video call, and it seems that the social media giant will also provide WhatsApp users.

To make it easier for businesses to connect with their customers through WhatsApp, the social media giant is launching an update that will allow WhatsApp Business accounts to link to their Facebook pages. The latest functionality is being rolled out for both Android and iOS, so users can pick up information from the Facebook page of their business so link them to the WhatsApp Business account.

As per an Android Police report, the new feature will also allow users to build advertisements for their Facebook pages that are redirected to the linked WhatsApp Business account. In other words, when someone clicks on a Facebook ad, he will be guided automatically to the WhatsApp Business app.

WhatsApp Business users first need to ensure their app is updated to the new Google Play and App Store version. After that, open the WhatsApp Business app’s settings menu and pick ‘Linked Accounts.’ You will have the option to open Facebook here and to link to the existing page.

You’ve also the option to select more than one category for your company. This can be done by going to Settings > Business Profile > Profile Edit > Categories. Here you’ll find different brands to choose from, such as clothing and accessories, automotive service, and school. You can also find the category you would like to select.

