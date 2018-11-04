Idea offers unlimited calling, 1GB data per day with new Rs 159 prepaid plan

As part of this new plan, Idea offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1 GB data per day. (Source: Reuters)

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio and Airtel, Idea Cellular has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 159. According to the official website of the telecom operator, the new prepaid plan has been priced at Rs 159. Under this plan, Idea offers unlimited calling, 1 GB data per day among other benefits for a validity period of 28 days. The plan comes at a time when the telecom industry in India is witnessing an unprecedented competition.

As part of this new plan, Idea offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1 GB data per day, which is valid for 28 days. However, there will be a daily limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week on calling. The customers will also get 100 SMSes per day during the validity period. This plan will be in direct competition with Airtel’s Rs 159 prepaid plan and Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan.

Under its Rs 159 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1 GB data. The validity of this plan is 21 days. Apart from this, the customers also get 100 SMSes per day during the validity period.

Meanwhile, Jio offers 1.5GB data per day as part of its Rs 149 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days which means that the customers get a total data of 42GB. The other benefits of the plan include unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Last week, BSNL had introduced an offer under which it is providing unlimited voice calling, SMS as well as data benefits to the customers. To avail this offer, the customers had to get a BSNL SIM card which will be free of cost and recharge their number with Rs 100.

In a press statement, the telco said that this new offer can only be activated through Customer Service Centres (CSCs) and new port-in customers will need to show BSNL coupon printed on domestic LPG bills of IOCL/HPCL under GSM prepaid mobile services.