Now, Google Maps to let you use hashtags for easy search

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 6:41 PM

Google has released support for hashtags on Maps for Android devices that would help users to discover recommended as well as new places.

Google Maps, Google location, maps, maps app, GPS, google GPS, google location serviceThe company confirmed support for hashtags rolled out globally on Android devices, TechCrunch reported late on Monday.

Google has released support for hashtags on Maps for Android devices that would help users to discover recommended as well as new places.

The company confirmed support for hashtags rolled out globally on Android devices, TechCrunch reported late on Monday.

The search-engine giant suggests that users can add up to five specific and useful hashtags per review and place them at the end of the review to make the text easier to read.

“Google says that general terms like #love or #food won’t be helpful,” the report added.

With this feature on Maps, users will also be able to add hashtags highlighting local attractions and accessibility features offered at the place, like a wheelchair ramp or an audio menu available.

“To use the new hashtags feature, you just tap the blue link when you see one listed in a review to be taken to a list of the other nearby places that have the same tag,” the report quoted Google as saying.

The company has not mentioned by when would the feature make its way to iOS or the web.

The search-engine giant has added many updates to the Maps recently including the new “follow” feature that allows users to track and stay updated about businesses and the revamped “My Business” app to let business owners update their profile pages on Maps with new content along with being able to respond to reviews and messages.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Now, Google Maps to let you use hashtags for easy search
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition