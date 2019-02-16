Now, get your iPhone repaired at low costs with Vodafone Idea’s new 90GB postpaid plan

Rs. 649 Vodafone Red iPhone Forever plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls

Vodafone Idea has announced a new offer under which postpaid subscribers will be able to avail cheaper iPhone repairs and 90GB of monthly data. As per the new offer, all Vodafone RED and Idea Nirvana subscribers with monthly bills of Rs. 649 or above will be eligible for the iPhone Forever Programme, which will bring down the iPhone repair cost for all the registered owners.

Vodafone’s new Rs. 649 postpaid plan has been launched while the company has also introduced the iPhone Forever Programme for Idea Cellular subscribers. The Vodafone Rs. 649 postpaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 90GB of data, 100 SMSes per day for one billing cycle. The subscribers will also get data rollover facility up to 200GB and a free one-year subscription of Netflix.

Also Read: 10 hidden Google tricks we bet you didn’t know!

Similarly, Idea Cellular also has an Rs. 649 postpaid plan that comes with similar benefits except for the free one-year subscription to a popular online video streaming service. While all users who have subscribed for postpaid plans valued at Rs. 649 per month or more from Vodafone RED and Idea Nirvana will be able to get their iPhones repaired for just Rs. 2,000 plus GST as the service handling fee. Moreover, the eligible subscribers can also avail exclusive buy-back offers while upgrading their iPhones.

As part of the new offer from Vodafone Idea, iPhone 5S and newer purchased from an authorised retailer in India will be eligible for the iPhone Forever Programme. While iPhones which are less than 18 months old will be eligible for replacing, repair and upgrade, all the iPhones older than 18 months will be eligible for repair and upgrade. In order to avail this offer from Vodafone Idea, you will need to download the iPhone Forever app from Apple’s App store and register yourself.